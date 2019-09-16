Athena Capital Advisors Upped Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose; As Slm (SLM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Balyasny Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 280.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 427,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 580,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 152,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 3.26 million shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2011-3 and 2012-4; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized as a Leader in Board Diversity; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-3 and 2012-6; Outlook for SLM 2012-3 Class B Negative; 18/04/2018 – College Planning Tour Earns Sallie Mae 2018 Financial Marketing Award; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND REPORTS A 6.4 PCT STAKE IN SLM CORP – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $5.0 BLN

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 104.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 41,461 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 20,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,935 shares to 19,149 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 69,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,981 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Truepoint has 0.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,939 shares. Biondo Advsrs owns 122,993 shares or 5.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins has 9.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,000 shares. Miller Management Ltd Partnership reported 8,420 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Management Inc has 2.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 114,790 were accumulated by Jacobs & Company Ca. Ltd Ca reported 9,244 shares stake. Tctc Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.23% or 114,030 shares in its portfolio. Hillhouse Limited invested in 127,759 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dt Prtnrs Llc has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,657 shares. Vestor Capital Lc owns 120,181 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Co accumulated 1.15 million shares. Wade G W & Incorporated reported 179,992 shares stake. Burns J W And, a New York-based fund reported 104,634 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold SLM shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 407.77 million shares or 4.65% less from 427.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 110,500 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 810,692 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 641,462 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Voya Inv Limited Com holds 0% or 223,871 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 179 shares. Pnc Financial Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 467,500 shares. 55,861 are held by Old Financial Bank In. M&T Bank has 17,882 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 10,465 shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability Co accumulated 260,626 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi owns 194,581 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 101 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc owns 12,587 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 23,000 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Storage Inc (Call) by 478,019 shares to 470,000 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 285,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,288 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).