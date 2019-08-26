Athena Capital Advisors Upped Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $2.56 Million; Lkq (LKQ) Stake Has Raised by New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 43.99M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q REV. $28.7B; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.38. About 2.05 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 495,961 shares to 387,333 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 81,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,445 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

