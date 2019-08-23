Athena Capital Advisors Upped By $318,469 Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Dial Has 1.25 Sentiment

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 10.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Athena Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,907 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 20,291 shares with $3.40 million value, up from 18,384 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $960.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F

Dial Corp (DL) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 5 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 4 cut down and sold their holdings in Dial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 6.83 million shares, down from 6.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 59,190 shares to 27,992 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 3,375 shares and now owns 3,000 shares. Ishares Tr (IDV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Trust has invested 3.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Lc owns 3.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,184 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 29,783 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Verus Prtnrs Inc owns 4,583 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 89,400 shares. Boston reported 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,677 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Private Advsrs reported 93,643 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.36% or 2,608 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2.26 million are held by Bessemer Incorporated. Madison Invest holds 41,910 shares. 71,073 are owned by Lau Associates Limited Liability Co. 172,087 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.94% above currents $212.46 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Monness. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Jefferies. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 4. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley.

The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 5,838 shares traded. China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) has declined 31.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DL News: 07/03/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WERE $0.018; 07/03/2018 China Distance Education 1Q Rev $35.9M; 07/03/2018 – China Distance Education 1Q EPS $0.00; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ADS WERE $0.098; 14/03/2018 – China Distance Education Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150.6 MLN TO $157.2 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 19 TO 24 PCT; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER ADS WERE $0.082; 22/05/2018 – China Distance Education Holdings Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education 2Q Loss/Shr 2.5c

Sensato Investors Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in China Distance Education Holdings Limited for 311,801 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 206,473 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 333,165 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1.26 million shares.