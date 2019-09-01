Athena Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.05 Million; Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Raised Littelfuse (LFUS) Stake

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 40,185 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 37,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 100,532 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,588 shares to 167,731 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,230 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares to 43,550 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 10,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).