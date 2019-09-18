Athena Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake by $2.22 Million; Market Value Rose; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding Upped by Crescent Park Management Lp

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 54,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 108,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 162,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 4.91 million shares traded or 54.17% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PRODUCT SALES PERFORMANCE BENEFITTED FROM STRONG LAUNCHES; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Second Fasenra Phase 3 Trial Doesn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70 million, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.99. About 1.53M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 12,600 shares to 29,775 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 22.94 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III TULIP 2 Trial for Anifrolumab Met Primary Endpoint in Treatment of SLE – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca down 6% on $3.5B capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi fails to beat chemo in extending survival in first-line lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Fast Track of Farxiga for Chronic Kidney Disease – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 183,857 shares. Cipher Capital LP accumulated 0.15% or 13,115 shares. Endurant Mngmt Lp stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Highvista Strategies Ltd owns 3,900 shares. Sun Life Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 6,133 are held by Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd. 3,260 are owned by Telemus Capital Limited Liability. Sivik Global Health Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% or 953,220 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 578 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc accumulated 92,102 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 29,525 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,345 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 1,079 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84 million and $549.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 187,500 shares to 845,237 shares, valued at $42.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,327 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.