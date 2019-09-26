Athena Capital Advisors Trimmed By $3.51 Million Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Position; Van Kampen High Yield Fund (VLT) Sentiment Is 2.33

Van Kampen High Yield Fund (VLT) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.43, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 14 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 6 reduced and sold their holdings in Van Kampen High Yield Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 2.78 million shares, down from 2.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Van Kampen High Yield Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 41.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 103,170 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)’s stock declined 6.22%. The Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 147,327 shares with $5.14 million value, down from 250,497 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $82.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 1.57M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 44,428 shares to 126,170 valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 4,500 shares and now owns 23,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $117.31 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 24.44 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 3,261 shares traded. Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Invesco High Income Trust II for 197,385 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.18 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 761,920 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 335,113 shares.

