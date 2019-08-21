Athena Capital Advisors Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Has Raised by $2.56 Million as Stock Value Rose; E&G Advisors LP Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Raised by $372,020 as Stock Value Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 33.34M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: $GE loses $9B in value as CEO talks energy struggles, dividend; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $21.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.67. About 1.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

