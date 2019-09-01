Athena Capital Advisors Stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Lifted by $619,932 as Valuation Declined; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Rose, Holder Karpas Strategies Increased Its Holding

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 250,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, up from 239,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 1.04 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 49,911 shares to 270,564 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,624 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 8.90M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Research Glob has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 472,708 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De reported 0.4% stake. Buckingham Cap reported 60,678 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru reported 2,194 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.09% or 3,466 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 43,471 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,344 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 122,729 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.23% or 4.52 million shares in its portfolio. Ckw Financial Gru owns 1,274 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 5.55 million shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt reported 3.53% stake. Pettee Investors holds 1.92% or 27,408 shares in its portfolio.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.