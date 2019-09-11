Athena Capital Advisors Raised Its Holding in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by $619,932; Driehaus Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in China Mobile LTD (CHL) by $3.99 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 33.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 79,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 161,599 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, down from 241,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 472,186 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 250,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, up from 239,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 1.02M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 257,570 shares to 269,770 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 88,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares to 22,624 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).