Athena Capital Advisors Raised General Electric Co (GE) Stake; GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (GEAGF) Shorts Increased By 10.27%

GEA GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) had an increase of 10.27% in short interest. GEAGF’s SI was 1.34M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.27% from 1.21M shares previously. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 790 shares traded. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 6148.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Athena Capital Advisors Llc acquired 196,762 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 199,962 shares with $2.70 million value, up from 3,200 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $92.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 22.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 06/03/2018 – REG-General Electric Capital Corporation FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 6,550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.20 million are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 1.69M shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.40M shares. 60,669 were accumulated by Bluefin Trading Lc. Moreover, Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company has 1.77% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5.33 million shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Asset Management Gru holds 0.13% or 35,904 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 369,232 shares. Narwhal Capital reported 152,640 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Middleton & Incorporated Ma holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 19,847 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd stated it has 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 4.22 million shares. Trian Fund Lp reported 70.87M shares or 7.58% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 82,140 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. General Electric had 40 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $12 target in Friday, February 1 report.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 7,738 shares to 35,347 valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 3,375 shares and now owns 3,000 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.