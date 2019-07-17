Athena Capital Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Stock Price Declined While H Partners Management Has Cut Stake by $79.76 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $10.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1999.04. About 1.94 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 744,798 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares to 43,550 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 313,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hutchinson Cap Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 125 shares. Tributary Limited Liability Company has 525 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 0.07% or 258 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Invsts has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild And Asset Management Us accumulated 37,120 shares or 0.71% of the stock. The Texas-based Moody Bank Trust Division has invested 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 0.7% or 173,454 shares. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 1.82% or 17,242 shares. Kames Capital Public accumulated 3.53% or 69,931 shares. Granite Point Mgmt LP invested in 0.43% or 2,500 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 13,643 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp New York owns 31,764 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.65 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42M for 13.62 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.