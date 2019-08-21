Athena Capital Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined While Optimum Investment Advisors Has Upped Position

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1824. About 1.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t Alone as Transport Costs Climb in Broader Pickup; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 10,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 7,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.17B market cap company. The stock increased 9.85% or $9.64 during the last trading session, reaching $107.51. About 14.27M shares traded or 171.69% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: 1Q CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 212,650 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,222 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Trust Communication has 17,505 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co holds 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 937 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 22,747 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt holds 0.68% or 39,228 shares in its portfolio. Suvretta Cap Mgmt Llc reported 2.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 4,578 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Karpus Inc accumulated 1,800 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Rampart Investment Commerce Lc accumulated 39,875 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt & Counsel owns 8,268 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 93,786 shares. Fruth Mgmt accumulated 0.56% or 12,204 shares. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Company has 12,200 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Management Associate stated it has 1.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Virginia-based Trust Company Of Virginia Va has invested 0.65% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rally After Upbeat Earnings From Retailers – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NYSE gives notice to Ferrellgas about low stock price – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 196,762 shares to 199,962 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 4,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.73 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.