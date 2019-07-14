Athena Capital Advisors Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $4.05 Million; Shares Rose; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Raised Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $570,000 as Valuation Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rand Plc by 32,148 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Science Of Biotech Investing With Bhavneesh Sharma (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/09/2019: DVA,ALT,CGC – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “German Court Ruling Positive for Amgen (AMGN), Negative for Regeneron (REGN) – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock Gained 10% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors Sa stated it has 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The California-based Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6.88M shares. 4,673 are owned by Miles Capital. First National Trust owns 48,901 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com invested in 3,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Advsrs Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Osborne Prtn Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,200 shares. Systematic Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.92% or 701,089 shares in its portfolio. Patten Grp Incorporated holds 2,136 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares to 43,550 shares, valued at $888,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 61,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corp has 2.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Inr Advisory Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 584 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability stated it has 152,656 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware has 56,487 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lockheed Martin Management holds 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 103,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 842,154 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,815 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% or 11,301 shares. Rockland Comm has 2.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt holds 47,182 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 1.11% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.