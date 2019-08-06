Athena Capital Advisors Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $4.05 Million as Valuation Declined; Consolidated Edison (ED) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Increased Stake

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 12,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 76,162 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 63,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.45. About 547,291 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 3.03 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weybosset And Mgmt Limited Co invested in 58,636 shares. C M Bidwell owns 203 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Taurus Asset Limited Company holds 65,142 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc invested in 3.04% or 30,726 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Trust holds 2.61% or 115,739 shares in its portfolio. Salem Mngmt holds 4.37% or 57,846 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,715 shares. Bartlett reported 228,639 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Merchants Corp reported 60,240 shares. Birch Hill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 249,687 shares. Sentinel Lba invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 30,254 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Liability Company New York has invested 4.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First National Bank Sioux Falls holds 3.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,353 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,907 shares to 20,291 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 41 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $140,083 activity. Cawley Timothy also bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Friday, May 31. Another trade for 25 shares valued at $1,968 was made by Muccilo Robert on Thursday, February 28. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,615 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. 27 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $2,329. Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,204 worth of stock. 1 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $88 were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 56,120 shares to 37,286 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 11,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,679 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).