Athena Capital Advisors Lowered British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stake By $3.51 Million; Ares Management Has Lowered Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Position By $1.78 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 41.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 103,170 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)’s stock declined 6.22%. The Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 147,327 shares with $5.14M value, down from 250,497 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $82.12B valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 1.44M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT

Ares Management Llc decreased Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) stake by 25.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ares Management Llc sold 296,124 shares as Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Ares Management Llc holds 869,601 shares with $5.24M value, down from 1.17 million last quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment now has $329.38 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.785. About 425,046 shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Keenan Succeeds Michael Zugay as CEO for BCIC; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE DECLINED 1.6% OR $0.13 PER SHARE TO $7.83 PER SHARE ON A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER BASIS; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – AMENDMENT TO PERMANENTLY REDUCE MULTICURRENCY COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $400 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 9 Biggest Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is 22nd Century Group, Inc. a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This E-Cig Recall Comes at a Bad Time for British American Tobacco – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “British American Tobacco: Does The Reynolds American Bid Make It A More Attractive Investment? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2016.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 12,600 shares to 29,775 valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 5,141 shares and now owns 8,086 shares. Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) was raised too.