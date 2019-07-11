Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Its Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Holding by $350,000; Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Holder Keystone Financial Planning Raised Its Position by $944,968

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 23,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, up from 132,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 2.11M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 24/04/2018 – Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded lndication in the US for the Treatment of Patients With COPD; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s Shingles Vaccine Approved in Europe, Japan; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO CEO: GOOD SHINGRIX START PROVIDES CONFIDENCE FOR YEAR; 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RESULTS INCLUDE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 34% REDUCTION IN COPD HOSPITALISATIONS FOR TRELEGY COMPARED TO ANORO; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Will Continue to Review Opportunities; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 356,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 331,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 43,428 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,190 shares to 27,992 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

