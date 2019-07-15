Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $63.22 Million as Valuation Declined; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Whitnell & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $380,268

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 173950.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 410,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 410,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.40 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 973,056 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.21. About 2.30M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0.09% stake. 38,700 are held by Andra Ap. Adelante Cap Management Ltd Company holds 9.55% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Management has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 6.70M are owned by Apg Asset Management Us. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.25% or 111,816 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,959 shares stake. 18,648 are owned by Mitchell Management Com. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has invested 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability owns 12,803 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Asset LP owns 0.21% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 36,233 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.38% or 1.68M shares. Hartford reported 43,760 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Security Capital Research & Management holds 2.58% or 349,517 shares. Davenport Ltd Co holds 1,859 shares.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Worst Mistake Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Investors Can Make Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “High Conviction Pick For 2019: Simon Property Group Is The Perfect Package – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My New Top Pick For 2019 Is Simon Property And Its 4.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “American Eagle is the Latest to Sell Green Growth Brands’ CBD Products – Investing News Network” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares to 422 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,624 shares, and cut its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “McDonald’s Franchisees Want War on Chick-fil-A: They’re Wrong – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 26.12 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company owns 26,474 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Rbo & Ltd Co has 5.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0.05% or 194,550 shares. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated owns 2,600 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 50,172 shares. Brown Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,842 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.85% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Legacy Cap Prtn Incorporated has invested 1.94% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The California-based L S Advisors has invested 1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sun Life holds 0.05% or 1,303 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 11,084 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1,786 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt invested in 1,616 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Notis reported 0.26% stake. Cadence Bank Na accumulated 9,896 shares.