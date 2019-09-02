Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $318,469; Swift Run Capital Management Has Boosted Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Holding by $1.94 Million

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SPOKESMAN PROVIDES DETAILS; 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.1% On Year; 15/04/2018 – Marcus by Goldman Sachs® Announces Acquisition of Clarity Money; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS HOSTILE ACTIVITY IS UP MARKEDLY; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 18,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Digital Reasoning CEO takes same role at publicly traded company – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 3,584 shares. Investec Asset Management North America has invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Salem Counselors owns 4,977 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 39,800 shares. Webster National Bank N A reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). South State Corp has 43,400 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Grassi Investment Management holds 1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 35,240 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 82,577 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 569 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund invested in 0.29% or 6,809 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.42% or 494,937 shares in its portfolio.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,190 shares to 27,992 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).