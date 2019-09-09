Athena Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Viacom New (VIAB); As Baxter Intl (BAX) Shares Rose, Holder Diversified Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04 million shares traded or 81.69% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BOB BAKISH BEGINS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BAKISH CONCLUDES REMARKS; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM – PARAMOUNT PICTURES IS ON TRACK TO CONTINUE GROWING PROFITS FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018 AND INTO FISCAL 2019; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video); 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 13/03/2018 – VIACOM TO USE MOVIO MOVIEGOER DATA FOR ADVERTISING CAPABILITIES

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 42,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 36,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 2.99 million shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS, Viacom to Merge: Media ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) PT Lowered to ‘Street Low’ $21 at Bernstein – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,190 shares to 27,992 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,347 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Incorporated owns 600,493 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,553 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 24,722 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 71,103 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4,543 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 7,329 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. S&Co Incorporated accumulated 3,855 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 679,627 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.24% or 4,443 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 44,332 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.04% or 26,358 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Argyle Cap Mngmt owns 52,187 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio.