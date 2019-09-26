Athena Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Intel (INTC); As Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Stock Rose, Holder Hahn Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 58,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 427,632 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.09 billion, down from 485,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $91.27. About 560,127 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 60,791 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 40,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (NYSE:JEC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs Develops Wireless Portable HD Camera System for NASA – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Receives Extension to Hanford Plateau Remediation Contract – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Incorporated reported 1.62% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 233,117 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Security Bancorp Of So Dak owns 26,452 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. New York-based Arrow has invested 0.06% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Samlyn Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.81% or 453,013 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Mastrapasqua Asset reported 2,500 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 21,007 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.21% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,588 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Utd Asset Strategies invested in 58,604 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Boston Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 10 shares. 3,090 were accumulated by Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Nj.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.37 million for 18.25 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mobileye breaks ground on Jerusalem facility – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Intel Stock Should Be Bought on Dips and Sold on Strength – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Semiconductor Short Interest Signaling More Market Highs? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Assocs Incorporated holds 0.51% or 120,508 shares in its portfolio. Rdl holds 42,102 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Vista Prtn invested in 0.15% or 15,660 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 254,270 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 10,840 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd has invested 1.56% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Philadelphia Trust Co invested in 1.74% or 411,620 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Grimes And has 1.37% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 376,716 shares. Prentiss Smith & owns 12,633 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited reported 2,200 shares. Ensemble Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 13,380 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson reported 0.8% stake. Comm State Bank accumulated 1.23M shares or 0.66% of the stock. Legacy Capital Prns holds 110,532 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio.