Athena Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Oil States International (OIS) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Oil States International Inc (OIS) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 43,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 313,099 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73M, down from 356,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Oil States International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $772.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 718,294 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 104.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 41,461 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, up from 20,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 2.2% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 3.78M shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 657,638 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 20.24M shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 29,165 shares. Maverick holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,720 shares. Twin Tree Lp reported 72,543 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Com accumulated 16,419 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp has 16.62 million shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc holds 112,692 shares or 5.94% of its portfolio. Global Endowment Mgmt LP reported 0.04% stake. Connable Office Inc holds 27,735 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Waverton Management Ltd accumulated 360,369 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 77,947 were reported by Private Wealth Inc.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 50,207 shares to 305,985 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,461 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold OIS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 64.83 million shares or 38.11% less from 104.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 24,130 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) or 69,258 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company holds 1,792 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% or 802,688 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 45,867 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Llc accumulated 92,984 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 412,250 shares in its portfolio. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). 16,000 are owned by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 112,859 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 20,700 shares. Bridgeway holds 199,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0% or 101,595 shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 2.30M shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $27.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 94,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc.