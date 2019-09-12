Athena Capital Advisors Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.18 Million; Shares Rose; Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Boosted Schein Henry (HSIC) Stake by $329,682

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 475.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 12,834 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 2,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.55. About 242,830 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 4,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 73,383 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13M, up from 68,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 7,163 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 29/05/2018 – Stanley Bergman Addresses Western University of Health Sciences Dental, Pharmacy, and Veterinary Graduates; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability has 0.53% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.27 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Agf holds 0% or 2,816 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 7 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.09% or 2.09M shares. Andra Ap invested 0.17% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Zebra Cap Management Limited reported 0.17% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Country Club Tru Com Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). M&T Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 16,328 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 384,992 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 16,079 shares in its portfolio.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 63,362 shares to 174,158 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 32,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,937 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 982,655 shares. Keating Counselors holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,784 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 35.66M shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Ulysses Management Ltd Co has 35,000 shares. Harris Assocs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,216 shares. Kdi Cap Ptnrs Lc invested 5.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amp Capital Investors holds 1.38M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 65,721 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mngmt invested 2.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smithfield Tru has 30,397 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust stated it has 11,408 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Cardinal Capital Incorporated, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 169,064 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 79,882 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Thornburg Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4.7% or 4.38 million shares. Mengis Incorporated holds 1.88% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 54,995 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

