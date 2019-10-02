Athena Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $6.77 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Raised Its Manpowergroup (MAN) Holding by $42.64 Million; Stock Price Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 3391.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 444,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 457,213 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.17M, up from 13,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.77. About 465,275 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3103.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 48,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 50,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, up from 1,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 10.65M shares traded or 47.82% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital City Trust Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 43,273 shares. 47,129 are owned by Baxter Bros. American Economic Planning Group Incorporated Adv reported 0.86% stake. Capital Rech Global Investors invested in 0.17% or 3.95M shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 34,000 shares. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 92,809 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Davidson Inv reported 125,986 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Mgmt Inc has invested 2.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp owns 280,288 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winfield Assoc owns 3,755 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Iowa Retail Bank invested in 2.58% or 41,562 shares. 7,715 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Massachusetts-based Renaissance Invest Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 54,200 shares to 108,400 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 5,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,630 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Art Advsr Limited Com accumulated 14,554 shares. Yorktown Management Research invested in 0.09% or 2,400 shares. Paloma has 0.03% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 36,065 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.05% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Fmr Llc owns 452,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,444 were accumulated by Nordea Mgmt. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,724 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 18,905 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt accumulated 2,499 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Profit Inv Mngmt reported 10,206 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services owns 48 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 6 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 97,445 shares.