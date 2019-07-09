Athena Capital Advisors Holds Stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI); Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 5,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,906 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, down from 280,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 10.14M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, up from 239,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 791,945 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “British American (BTI) 2018 Earnings: Pricing a Key Catalyst – Zacks.com” on February 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are These Bulls Right About Philip Morris International? – The Motley Fool” published on January 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kiplinger Calls These July International Aristocrats The Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Altria (MO) Announces Surprise Price Increase on All Cigarette Brands – Wells Fargo – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 52,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,260 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Content Is King And It Will Rule The Direction Of AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF: Fundamentals-Based Strategy Lagging SPY – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart launching online sales of AT&T plans, phones – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.75 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.