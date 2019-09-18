Athena Capital Advisors Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $6.77 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Rose While Cibc World Markets Lowered by $32.15 Million Its Holding

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 82.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 345,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 72,586 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 418,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3103.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 48,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 50,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, up from 1,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,171 shares to 74,075 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 50,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,985 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK) by 18,536 shares to 42,471 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 237,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

