Athena Capital Advisors Has Raised British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holding; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Among 6 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $8.2500 target in Thursday, May 30 report. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 28 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, May 2. See Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $6.50 New Target: $8.2500 Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $5.5000 New Target: $6.5000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $5.75 Maintain

30/01/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

28/01/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $5 Upgrade

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 4.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Athena Capital Advisors Llc acquired 10,876 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)’s stock rose 4.16%. The Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 250,497 shares with $14.45 million value, up from 239,621 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $86.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 1.83 million shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Zynga Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,650 are owned by Oakbrook Invs Lc. 70,511 were reported by Principal Group. 44,320 were accumulated by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Junto Capital L P has invested 2.6% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 114,954 shares. 2.95 million are owned by Eagle Asset Management Inc. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0% or 18,532 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Communication reported 26,956 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 214 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 142,668 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 155,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 13,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Clarivest Asset Lc holds 0% or 24,100 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $727,513 activity. Another trade for 127,194 shares valued at $549,478 was sold by Ryan Jeffrey Miles. On Tuesday, January 15 Bromberg Matthew S sold $178,035 worth of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 41,500 shares.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 13.02 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Zynga Inc (ZNGA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zynga (ZNGA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.77 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More e-cigarette gloom as BAT cuts forecast – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is 22nd Century Group, Inc. a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tracking David Winters’ Wintergreen Advisers Portfolio – Q2 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 01, 2018.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 31,626 shares to 1,569 valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 7,738 shares and now owns 35,347 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was reduced too.