Athena Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $665,620 as Market Value Declined; Papp L Roy & Associates Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Has Raised by $568,422 as Stock Declined

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 101,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, up from 98,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157.55. About 2.32M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.34M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 61,956 shares to 262,865 shares, valued at $69.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 720,741 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 308 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 3,641 shares. Maryland Management reported 4.06% stake. 1,864 are owned by Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited Company. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 4,187 shares. Wolverine Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 610 shares. Natl Tx reported 29,070 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Academy Tx invested in 323 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Marshall Sullivan Wa reported 1,494 shares. B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management stated it has 2,550 shares. Capital Counsel accumulated 4,660 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division holds 0.58% or 2,396 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,001 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moors Cabot has 39,790 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bryn Mawr Communications reported 100,737 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arcadia Invest Mi invested in 2,650 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 16,907 shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 580,189 shares. Blb&B Ltd Company has 1.48% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 60,451 shares. Mariner Limited Company stated it has 0.88% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr reported 195,072 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 2,233 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 613 shares to 8,168 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,141 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

