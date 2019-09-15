Athena Capital Advisors Has Lowered Duke Energy New (DUK) Position as Shares Declined; As Grubhub (GRUB) Stock Declined, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position by $923,230

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 18,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96 million shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) by 30.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 11,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 26,905 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Grubhub Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.04 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,604 shares to 12,834 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Architects Incorporated invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bankshares Of The West holds 0.09% or 8,353 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 2.89 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Personal, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,441 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7.15M shares. Rafferty Asset Llc accumulated 5,661 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Central National Bank & Trust Company has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,999 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co reported 565 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bb&T Corporation holds 161,095 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of, a Australia-based fund reported 127,525 shares. Next Finance Inc has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.23% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 222,900 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 57.58% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GRUB’s profit will be $12.79M for 118.57 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Grubhub Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2,845 shares to 49,892 shares, valued at $13.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM).

