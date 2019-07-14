Athena Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by $350,000 as Shares Declined; As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Value Declined, Nexus Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.01 Million

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,788 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 252,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 356,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 331,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.38. About 182,543 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 408,050 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 12,110 shares. Eaton Vance owns 19,605 shares. Private Advisor Limited Company has 23,209 shares. 113,371 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Services Incorporated. Lakeview Prns Lc owns 10,676 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 24,013 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Carroll Fincl owns 2,140 shares. West Virginia-based Security National has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 133,164 shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept accumulated 0.09% or 14,777 shares. Essex Financial has 0.1% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 21,431 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 71,954 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,738 shares to 35,347 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,569 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).