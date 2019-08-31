Athena Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holding; Pure Storage Class A (PSTG) Shorts Raised By 2.87%

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 4.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Athena Capital Advisors Llc acquired 10,876 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)’s stock declined 6.22%. The Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 250,497 shares with $14.45 million value, up from 239,621 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $80.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 1.07 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT

Pure Storage Inc Class A (NYSE:PSTG) had an increase of 2.87% in short interest. PSTG's SI was 15.24M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.87% from 14.82 million shares previously. With 3.65 million avg volume, 4 days are for Pure Storage Inc Class A (NYSE:PSTG)'s short sellers to cover PSTG's short positions. The SI to Pure Storage Inc Class A's float is 8.39%. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 3.10M shares traded. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 30.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22’s average target is 35.14% above currents $16.28 stock price. Pure Storage had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Pure Storage trimmed on earnings concern – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Pure Storage to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – PRNewswire" published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Pure Storage Jumped Today – The Motley Fool" on August 22, 2019.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.