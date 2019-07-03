Athena Capital Advisors Has Lifted Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Stake by $350,000; Intuit Com (INTU) Shareholder Appleton Partners Trimmed Stake by $306,153

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 356,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 331,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 148,460 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,609 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 42,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $266.33. About 623,550 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE

