Athena Capital Advisors Has Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $13.02 Million; American International Group Raised Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $891,864

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 44,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 126,170 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.05 million, up from 81,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $284.81. About 1.04 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 8,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 63,497 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, up from 55,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93.88. About 1.29M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 54,200 shares to 108,400 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,461 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Girard Ptnrs Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,935 shares. Adage Prtnrs Lc owns 490,995 shares. Interocean Ltd Co reported 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.49% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,388 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0.71% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Citigroup Inc holds 0.24% or 994,458 shares. The Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northstar Asset Management Limited Co reported 3.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 0.1% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.42% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.15% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 10.72M shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 76 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 211,737 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 0.11% stake. Ls Inv Advisors Lc has 5,505 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 8,793 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 869,146 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 3,551 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 35,634 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 8,900 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 461,586 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.1% or 3,846 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Com owns 408 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 95,963 shares to 279,818 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 31,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,177 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).