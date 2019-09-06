Athena Capital Advisors Has Increased General Electric Co (GE) Position by $2.56 Million; Stock Rose; Regentatlantic Capital Decreased Holding in Consolidated Edison (ED) by $467,964 as Shares Declined

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 5,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 139,369 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 144,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $91.26. About 758,717 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 26.08M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock or 331,684 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. 10,000 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Lc. Montana-based Da Davidson And Com has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hartford Investment Communication reported 0.31% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Massachusetts-based Amer Invest Service has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs, Colorado-based fund reported 33,017 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth Incorporated has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Indiana-based Spectrum Management Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Charter has invested 0.85% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Td Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shufro Rose Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 228,034 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares to 22,624 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE’s stock sinks toward 7th loss in 8 sessions – MarketWatch” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Red Flags And How To Avoid Them – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18,960 shares to 66,736 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 6,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $529.60M for 14.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $2,350 was made by Cawley Timothy on Saturday, August 31. Shares for $2,350 were bought by McAvoy John. 23 shares were bought by Muccilo Robert, worth $2,009 on Wednesday, July 31. Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,184 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $2,089. On Friday, May 31 HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,329 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 27 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Crestwood Equity Partners a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,541 were reported by First Allied Advisory. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 187,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Century Incorporated owns 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 39,222 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 35,000 shares. City stated it has 0.41% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). The California-based Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0.24% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). North Star Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh reported 24,382 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp owns 12,574 shares. Dt Invest Ltd Liability Com invested 0.39% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Earnest holds 0% or 241 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 0.12% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 57,357 shares. Moreover, Amp Limited has 0.14% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Aviance Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 14,723 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa owns 28,879 shares.