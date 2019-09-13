Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Holding as Shares Were Volatile; Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding as Share Value Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 50,207 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 305,985 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, down from 356,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 313,153 shares traded or 46.78% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY) by 41,433 shares to 42,219 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 113,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 1.45% more from 7.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.