Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position By $3.28 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed B2gold (BTG) Position By $19.22 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased B2gold Corp (BTG) stake by 78.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 6.41 million shares as B2gold Corp (BTG)’s stock rose 19.55%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1.76 million shares with $5.34M value, down from 8.17 million last quarter. B2gold Corp now has $3.51B valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 4.11M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 33.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 60,763 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 121,967 shares with $6.68 million value, down from 182,730 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $199.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $72.11 million for 12.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I stake by 439,563 shares to 2.16 million valued at $43.38 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) stake by 20,428 shares and now owns 2.00M shares. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) stake by 51,221 shares to 321,785 valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 5,054 shares and now owns 8,876 shares. Ishares Tr (TIP) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 16.37% above currents $47.52 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.