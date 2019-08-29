Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $665,620; Share Value Declined; Jd Capital Management Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Position by $6.25 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $28.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.89. About 1.49M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 19.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 07/05/2018 – ServiceMax From GE Digital Announces Maximize World Tour 2018; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,643 shares to 61,271 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 196,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.49 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

