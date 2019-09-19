Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $1.10 Million; As Edison International Common (EIX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stonehill Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $8.80 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 1.52M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 28/05/2018 – Nuevolution Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/24/2018 12:59 PM; 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM; 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 18,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 2.83 million shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares to 6,375 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.62 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regulators remove hurdle for Duke Energy’s Constitution Pipeline – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy, Sprint sign power deal for new Texas wind project – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Edison International (EIX) PT Raised to $81 at Citi – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37 million for 11.33 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.