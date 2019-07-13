Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $4.05 Million; Stock Price Rose; Burns J W & Co Increased Its Amazon (AMZN) Position

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Amazon Is Liable for Faulty Products, Court Rules – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Plug Power (PLUG) Signs New Deal, Expands Business in Europe – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc holds 0.77% or 8,089 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 3.06% or 386,695 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 6 shares. Glynn Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 23,454 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 3,669 shares. Ami Investment Mngmt reported 0.26% stake. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 45,916 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Management holds 740 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Garde Cap has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Jabodon Pt Co has 2.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,682 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seatown Pte Limited stated it has 7.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,610 were accumulated by Fort Lp. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5,837 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 117,430 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,876 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il reported 2.79% stake. Modera Wealth Management Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,584 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset owns 3,513 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Burgundy Asset Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.98 million shares. First Allied Advisory Serv owns 110,183 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westwood Management Il holds 0.09% or 4,950 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co has 0.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,676 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Llc has invested 1.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Oklahoma-based Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Com stated it has 3.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,475 shares to 28,084 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.