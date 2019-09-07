Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $4.05 Million; Garrison Bradford & Associates Has Lowered Holding in Costco Whlsale (COST) by $955,900

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whlsale (COST) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 31,115 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 35,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Costco Whlsale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02M shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 30.02 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Novo Nordisk to cut insulin prices in the U.S. – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Novoheart Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DICK’S Sporting Gains From Robust Strategies Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Groupon’s Presence AI Acquisition Is A Good Deal If It Didn’t Cost More Than $350 Million – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Advisors Inc holds 1,018 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0.38% or 33,934 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Homrich And Berg owns 2,584 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap, a Texas-based fund reported 5,377 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.59% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 48,610 shares. Pension Ser invested in 425,072 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh invested in 10,760 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.01% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Communications accumulated 2,407 shares. The North Carolina-based Smith Salley Assoc has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested 0.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). S&Co Inc stated it has 4,715 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 10,876 shares to 250,497 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,550 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap Advsrs Inc reported 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson & Doremus Management invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 73,733 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Finance Mgmt Pro reported 649 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Farmers Savings Bank holds 4.28% or 56,265 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 1.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 218,741 shares. Agf Invs Inc has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 83,485 are held by Penobscot Investment Mgmt Inc. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 100,402 shares. Hl Serv Lc accumulated 3.52% or 1.64M shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 128,974 shares stake. Nuance Invests Llc stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swiss Bank owns 1.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9.91M shares. Investment House owns 109,823 shares. Horan Mngmt has 57,001 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio.