Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $665,620 as Shares Rose; Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 97,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 970,882 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.31 million, up from 873,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 2.00M shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 6.05% stake. 2,699 are owned by Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv. Riverpark Cap Lc holds 13,787 shares or 5.6% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,032 shares. Calamos Lc owns 190,474 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Company reported 859 shares. Lincoln National invested in 5,628 shares. 5,473 are owned by Holderness Invests Company. First Personal holds 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 593 shares. Symphony Asset Llc accumulated 659 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Zweig has 22,263 shares for 4.41% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burns J W And Company New York stated it has 4,542 shares. Hemenway Trust Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 4,938 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 1,470 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 76.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 61,956 shares to 262,865 shares, valued at $69.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,084 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5,956 shares to 384,009 shares, valued at $67.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nfc Invs Limited Liability Corp has 3.3% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lifeplan Financial Group has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 192,527 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt. 112,962 were accumulated by Commonwealth Financial Bank Of. Hightower invested in 42,502 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P, New York-based fund reported 3,084 shares. Weybosset & Mngmt Limited Company has 42,158 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Meritage Portfolio has invested 0.47% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 36,940 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 473,026 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fincl Management holds 0.01% or 216 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,378 shares. Acg Wealth reported 6,071 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 720 shares.

