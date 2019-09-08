Athena Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding by $63.22 Million; Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Share Value Rose While Ejf Capital Trimmed Stake by $2.13 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 196,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 6,730 shares traded or 88.20% up from the average. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 20/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S GUARANTY TRUST BANK MD AGBAJE SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 240 KOBO PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – CO TO VOLUNTARILY SURRENDER TO RBI CANCELLATION OF CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION AND CEASE TO DO BUSINESS OF NBFI/NBFC; 05/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST NIGERIA CEO AGBAJE TELLS REPORTERS IN LAGOS; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 173950.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 410,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 410,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.40 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 994,904 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares to 422 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 454,167 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 527,085 shares. 2,224 were reported by Wesbanco Natl Bank. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 7,237 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested in 49,158 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Comerica State Bank reported 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Weiss Asset LP holds 0.02% or 1,148 shares. Pitcairn Communication owns 1,180 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 94,467 shares. 42,677 were reported by Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gp Llc. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bahl And Gaynor invested in 1.37% or 822,212 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,700 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.03% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Qs Limited invested in 23,789 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 27,672 shares to 43,864 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 433,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.46% less from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 30,400 shares. Zpr Invest Mgmt accumulated 17,630 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Rbf Lc, California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Morgan Stanley stated it has 1,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 155,870 shares. Maltese Management Lc owns 42,764 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 143,487 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). California Public Employees Retirement holds 17,728 shares. 15,000 are owned by Salzhauer Michael. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1,249 shares. Northern Tru reported 11,457 shares.

More notable recent Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GFED) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “The Fedâ€™s Powell prevented a stock market crash by throwing red meat to the bears – MarketWatch” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Hometown Bancshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.