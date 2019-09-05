Athena Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $63.22 Million as Share Price Declined; Bankfinancial (BFIN) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $9.17 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 173950.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 410,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 410,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.40M, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.95. About 372,316 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 15,640 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN)

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BankFinancial (BFIN) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BankFinancial Corporation Expands Share Repurchase Program Nasdaq:BFIN – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Laying Off Employees in Sales and Trading Division – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,854 shares or 0% of the stock. American Intl Gru owns 8,154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,203 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 25,076 shares. Bessemer Incorporated has 49,600 shares. Strs Ohio has 36,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd owns 67 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 2,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.17% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Martingale Asset LP invested in 107,838 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 4,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 13,439 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 178,248 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Point Finl (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 40,000 shares to 413,514 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.38 million for 13.10 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5.79 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.47% or 263,627 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 31.80 million shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 854,359 shares. 2,706 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Cullinan Associate Incorporated holds 23,600 shares. Rampart Management Ltd reported 0.16% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 1,922 shares in its portfolio. Cap Research Glob has invested 0.44% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Huntington National Bank & Trust has 42,018 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 101,509 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.23% or 73,314 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co reported 0.19% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Murphy Cap Management reported 1,205 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares to 422 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 52,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,260 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should Shopping Malls Be Bailing Out Ailing Retailers? – The Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.