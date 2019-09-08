Athena Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $378,840; Stock Price Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 59,267 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 68,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 7.01M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/05/2018 – EUSKALTEL SA EKTL.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.70 FROM EUR 8.60; 24/05/2018 – ITALY 10-YR GOVT BOND YIELD OVER 2.4 PCT COULD TRIGGER CONTAGION EFFECT VIA BANKS’ BTP HOLDINGS- MORGAN STANLEY; 13/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 19/03/2018 – The Weakest Base Metal of 2018 Is Morgan Stanley’s Favorite Pick; 30/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 25/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL BSBR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Stanley, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MS); 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: POSITIONING OVERHANG BIG RISK FOR RUB ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Point Management Limited Partnership owns 2,500 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Llc holds 0.38% or 611 shares in its portfolio. Wright Serv Inc has 4,305 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Odey Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd reported 1,600 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,515 shares or 4.72% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Company owns 835 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 6,599 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 803 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 140 shares. 4.24 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il has 10.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 169 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 21,800 shares or 1.94% of the stock.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,128 shares to 36,494 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 8.64 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 105,000 shares. Pnc accumulated 0.05% or 1.13 million shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 15,602 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv accumulated 38,085 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 3.75 million shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Hap Trading Lc holds 10,628 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 9,301 shares. Orca Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 11,782 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 185,273 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP reported 17,002 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 736,710 shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 6,546 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrow Financial Corporation has 0.68% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 173,513 shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree (DWM) by 59,741 shares to 345,079 shares, valued at $17.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (ACWX) by 7,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series (SLY).