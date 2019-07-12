Athena Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.05 Million as Stock Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined While Cohen Lawrence B Has Decreased Stake by $365,562

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 2.42M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 1,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,776 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.62. About 848,170 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 7,306 shares to 20,650 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 0.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthquest Corp has 3,643 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,991 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Com has 2,846 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 15,601 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Trustco Natl Bank Corporation N Y has 2.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,354 shares. Eqis Mgmt invested in 9,166 shares. Natl Asset Management invested in 2,659 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 333 shares. 3,810 are owned by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated has 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,245 shares. 125,037 are held by Welch Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Company owns 1,315 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.03 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.29 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Gru Lc reported 5,267 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stralem & Inc invested in 40,070 shares. Yacktman Asset Management LP reported 4.72 million shares stake. Da Davidson & has invested 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,425 shares. Birinyi Associate Inc has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,450 shares. Troy Asset reported 128,974 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communications Limited, Japan-based fund reported 94,926 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 8.37M shares. Horizon Services Limited Liability reported 1,936 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cognios Cap Limited Co reported 19,872 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt accumulated 11,734 shares. Coastline Trust accumulated 48,433 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% or 105,540 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.