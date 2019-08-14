Athena Capital Advisors Cut Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $665,620; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Lifted Stake

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 26/05/2018 – Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Oklahoma; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 30/05/2018 – BEZOS SAYS AMZN WILL PASS SCRUTINY WITH ‘FLYING COLORS’

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (AOR) by 8,291 shares to 76,212 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Comml Bank In owns 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,935 shares. Accredited Investors reported 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ims Mgmt invested in 1.03% or 3,317 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 49,754 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors reported 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Homrich Berg reported 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 117,784 shares stake. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 540,750 shares. Bokf Na owns 61,439 shares. Vision Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,991 shares. Caxton Assoc L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,724 shares. Jaffetilchin Lc reported 1,100 shares. Counselors holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,961 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,985 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 13,159 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0% or 580 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caprock Incorporated, a Idaho-based fund reported 3,504 shares. Contravisory Invest Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Elm Capital has 9,902 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baillie Gifford And Co invested 8.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eaton Vance invested in 3.29% or 805,718 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 7.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 1.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3.88M shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 2.57% stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 25,000 shares to 356,192 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 19,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).