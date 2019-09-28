Atento S.A. (ATTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

We are comparing Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 2.64 24.79M 0.11 21.57 Fiserv Inc. 105 2.27 327.68M 2.47 42.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atento S.A. and Fiserv Inc. Fiserv Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Atento S.A. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Atento S.A. is presently more affordable than Fiserv Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atento S.A. and Fiserv Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 963,728,958.52% -8.3% -2% Fiserv Inc. 310,744,428.64% 46.6% 10.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.72 beta means Atento S.A.’s volatility is 28.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Fiserv Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atento S.A. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Fiserv Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atento S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Atento S.A. and Fiserv Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The consensus price target of Atento S.A. is $3, with potential upside of 6.76%. On the other hand, Fiserv Inc.’s potential upside is 13.29% and its consensus price target is $116.25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fiserv Inc. is looking more favorable than Atento S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90% of Atento S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.12% of Fiserv Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.76% of Atento S.A. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Fiserv Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year Atento S.A. has -41.9% weaker performance while Fiserv Inc. has 43.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 15 factors Fiserv Inc. beats Atento S.A.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.