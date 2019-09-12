Atento S.A. (ATTO) Reaches $3.04 After 9.00% Up Move; Last Week Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Analysts

The stock of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 90,665 shares traded. Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has declined 63.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTO News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ATENTO SA – SEES CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 6% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 11%-12% FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – ATENTO SA – QTRLY REV $478.3 MLN VS $442.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Atento Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Rev $478.3M; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA QTRLY REVENUE $490.4 MLN VS $468.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Samsung Expands its Range of Official Customer Relationship Channels in Collaboration with Atento in Brazil; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RANGE (CCY) 11% TO 12%; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ATENTO SA – QTRLY REV $478.3 MLN VS $442.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 28/03/2018 – Atento’s End to End Digital Sales Solution Improves Sales Conversion and Drives Customer Experience while Lowering Cost of SalesThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $229.24M company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $3.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATTO worth $20.63 million more.

Among 8 analysts covering Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Compass Group PLC has GBX 2100 highest and GBX 1645 lowest target. GBX 1851.88’s average target is -7.87% below currents GBX 2010 stock price. Compass Group PLC had 22 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale on Thursday, May 16 to “Buy”. HSBC maintained the shares of CPG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 26. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Performer”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. The stock of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. The stock of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, July 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1970.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2240.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1730.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1915.00 New Target: GBX 1970.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2240.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1850.00 New Target: GBX 1915.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold Compass Group PLC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 64,282 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability owns 93 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 712,255 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1.19 million are held by Invesco Limited. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 23,715 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 8.35M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Capital Advisors Limited has invested 1.47% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Lincluden Limited owns 11.44M shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 21,032 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co owns 2.65M shares. Cumberland Ptnrs stated it has 0.21% in Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG). Next Financial Gp Inc accumulated 3,360 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.29% or 159,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services firm in North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of 31.89 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s foodservice solutions include free-flow restaurants, formal dining, grab and go deli, and cafÃ© outlets, as well as hospitality services and vending; and support services comprise cleaning, building activities and maintenance, business and office, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management, and security services. It has a 27.24 P/E ratio. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors.

It closed at GBX 2010 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Shareholders Elect All Company Board Nominees; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-Interested Activist Attack; 09/04/2018 – CATION TO NOMINATE 4 DIRECTORS TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Strikes Back at ISS Support for Cation Nominees; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY ISSUES STATEMENT TO ADDRESS CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 CANDIDATES TO CRESCENT POINT’S BOARD; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS FULL SLATE OF DIRECTORS ELECTED, FENDS OFF APPROACH BY ACTIVIST CATION CAPITAL; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POIN…; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board

More notable recent Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Compass’ (LON:CPG) high return on equity take it to the next level? – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Compass Group’s (LON:CPG) Share Price Deserve to Gain 88%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Compass Group PLC’s (LON:CPG) ROE Of 41%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Is Down 90% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Atento (NYSE:ATTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atento has $10 highest and $300 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 113.82% above currents $3.04 stock price. Atento had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5 to “Equal-Weight”. Barrington maintained Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $229.24 million. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media.

More notable recent Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Apple Leisure Group Names Alejandro Reynal Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atento S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atento S.A. (ATTO) CEO Carlos LÃ³pez-AbadÃ­a on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.