Atento S.A. (ATTO) Reaches $2.84 After 5.00% Up Move; Spectrasite (SSI) Sentiment Is 0.6

The stock of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 84,403 shares traded. Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has declined 63.88% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTO News: 13/03/2018 Atento’s Solutions Based on Cognitive Technology Create a More Satisfactory and Efficient Customer Experience; 24/05/2018 – Atento Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Atento Recognized for Its Customer Experience Solutions in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – Newfoundland Capital Management Exits Position in Atento; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA – QTRLY REVENUE $490.4 MLN VS $468.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Rev $478.3M; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Rev $490.4M; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA – “EXPECT A FAVORABLE MACRO ENVIRONMENT COMBINED WITH STABLE REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS WHICH SHOULD SUPPORT GROWTH IN 2018”; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Recurring EPS 10c; 28/03/2018 – Atento’s End to End Digital Sales Solution Improves Sales Conversion and Drives Customer Experience while Lowering Cost ofThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $214.15 million company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $2.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATTO worth $10.71M more.

Spectrasite Inc (SSI) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.27, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 9 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 15 cut down and sold positions in Spectrasite Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 8.44 million shares, down from 8.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Spectrasite Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. for 2.40 million shares. A.R.T. Advisors Llc owns 10,683 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Llc has 0% invested in the company for 177 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,541 shares.

The stock increased 7.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 711,634 shares traded or 270.58% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has declined 65.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Stage Stores May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.61 BLN TO $1.64 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees Opening 1 Gordmans Store, Closing 25-30 Department Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $1.35 AND $0.95; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – SEES FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.14; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores: Optimistic About 2018; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stage Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSI); 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Backs FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.45 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

