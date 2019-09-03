Atento S.A. (ATTO) Reaches $2.29 After 8.00% Up Move; Last Week The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $7800 highest and $7500 lowest target. $76.50’s average target is 45.02% above currents $52.75 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by BMO Capital Markets. See The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) latest ratings:

The stock of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 58,213 shares traded. Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has declined 63.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTO News: 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH (CCY) OF 3% TO 6%; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 07/05/2018 – Atento Sees FY18 Revenue Up 3%-6%; 13/03/2018 Atento’s Solutions Based on Cognitive Technology Create a More Satisfactory and Efficient Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Atento’s End to End Digital Sales Solution Improves Sales Conversion and Drives Customer Experience while Lowering Cost of; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Rev $490.4M; 19/03/2018 – Samsung Expands its Range of Official Customer Relationship Channels in Collaboration with Atento in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – ATENTO SA – QTRLY REV $478.3 MLN VS $442.0 MLNThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $173.46 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $2.47 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ATTO worth $13.88M more.

Analysts await Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ATTO’s profit will be $13.63 million for 3.18 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality.

Among 2 analysts covering Atento (NYSE:ATTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atento has $10 highest and $300 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 183.84% above currents $2.29 stock price. Atento had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $173.46 million. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 1.81M shares traded or 147.34% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $63.13 billion. It offers financial advice, solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit cards, checking and saving accounts, credit cards, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance products to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses comprising automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.