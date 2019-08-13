Atento S.A. (ATTO) Reaches $2.18 52 Week Low; Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

The stock of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.03 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.18 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $164.39 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $2.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.51M less. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 89,479 shares traded. Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has declined 63.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTO News: 19/03/2018 – ATENTO SA – SEES CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 6% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 11%-12% FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA – “EXPECT A FAVORABLE MACRO ENVIRONMENT COMBINED WITH STABLE REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS WHICH SHOULD SUPPORT GROWTH IN 2018”; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Rev $490.4M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ATENTO SA – SEES CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 6% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 11%-12% FOR FISCAL 2018; 28/03/2018 – Atento’s End to End Digital Sales Solution Improves Sales Conversion and Drives Customer Experience while Lowering Cost of; 15/05/2018 – Newfoundland Capital Management Exits Position in Atento; 19/03/2018 – ATENTO SA – QTRLY REV $478.3 MLN VS $442.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Atento Sees FY18 Revenue Up 3%-6%; 19/03/2018 – Samsung Expands its Range of Official Customer Relationship Channels in Collaboration with Atento in Brazil

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 74 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 67 decreased and sold their stock positions in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 19.85 million shares, down from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Asbury Automotive Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $645,060 activity.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $44.70M for 10.03 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.38% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 63,978 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 20/03/2018 – Asbury Park Press: Police are investigating skeletal remains found in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, according to; 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 15/05/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Bd Adopts Corporate Governance Guideline Imposing Maximum 5-Year Term for Chairman

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 383,598 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.33% invested in the company for 57,060 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,715 shares.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $164.39 million. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media.

Among 2 analysts covering Atento (NYSE:ATTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atento had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $300 target.